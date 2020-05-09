Omaha Skutt wrestler Nic Stoltenberg commits to Nebraska

Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg celebrates his third individual state wrestling title.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Skutt’s Nic Stoltenberg had a change of heart.

The three-time individual state champion announced his commitment Saturday to Nebraska, less than a month after committing to Wisconsin.

“Nebraska has always been my goal,” the Skutt senior said. “I hadn’t signed with Wisconsin yet so nothing was official. When Nebraska reached out to me it was an opportunity I couldn't pass.”

Despite two individual state championships, Stoltenberg wasn’t receiving a lot of Division I interest prior to his senior season.

"I didn't really have a lot of coaches reach out to me especially at the Division I level until right before my senior season," Stoltenberg told The World-Herald in April. "I just waited patiently until people would reach out to me."

After a third state championship in February, the interest heated up even more. He wasn’t able to visit Wisconsin prior to committing due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time he chose the Badgers over offers from Arizona State and Purdue.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

