Omaha Skutt junior Lindsay Krause named Nebraska’s Gatorade player of the year

Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, right, led the SkyHawks to their fifth consecutive Class B state championship in November.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause was named Nebraska’s Gatorade player of the year on Monday.

"I think it is just an honor to have my name join the phenomenal list of athletes that have achieved this honor," the 6-3 junior said. "It really fuels me even more to want to keep going and excel like all the athletes before me."

Krause is the SkyHawks' second Gatorade Player of the Year, joining Brooke Heyne (2016-17). She is a three-time All-Nebraska volleyball selection and was also named the top junior in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

Krause led the SkyHawks to their fifth consecutive Class B state championship in November. She finished with 360 kills in 67 sets played.

The Nebraska commit missed the first few weeks of the season for the second straight year while competing for the U.S. under-18 team in Egypt.

Winners of the award are judged by a panel of experts under the supervision of The Gatorade Company​ and based upon a sixty percent (60%) weighting of the athletes overall athletic resume (including a primary assessment of the current season) along with a forty percent (40%) weighting of academic achievement and character.

