Omaha Roncalli senior-to-be Nolan Gorczyca announced on Tuesday his commitment to play football at Buffalo.
"I chose Buffalo for a plethora of reasons," Gorczyca said. "They have a top nationally ranked engineering program, which I intend to study, and I built a great relationship with the coaching staff."
My commitment to the University of Buffalo! Horns up! #BullRun21 #All41 🔵⚪️🤘 pic.twitter.com/bjlURDeLOO— Nolan Gorczyca (@nolangorczyca) June 9, 2020
Like most prospects this spring and summer, Gorczyca wasn't able to visit Buffalo but the 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle did have virtual visits with the Bulls and South Dakota State recently.
An Omaha connection was also a big factor in his recruitment. Bulls offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and head coach Lance Leipold worked on the same staff at UNO from 2004-06.
"I had a call with coach Fuchs Monday morning and after I realized that I didn't need to wait anymore," he said. "I knew it was the place for me."
Gorczyca chose the Bulls over offers from Northern Illinois, Dartmouth, Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Yale, South Dakota, Western Michigan and Cornell.
