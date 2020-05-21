Hunter Push

Hunter Push projects to offensive tackle in college.

Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push announced his commitment to South Dakota on Thursday.

Push received a scholarship offer from the Coyotes in September. That was his only Division I offer, but he did have Division II offers from UNK, Minnesota State and University of Mary.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Push plays both sides of the line for North, but he'll be an offensive tackle in college.

Push is the eighth player in Nebraska in the 2021 class to commit to a Division I football program. His North teammate, linebacker Sam Scott, also has an offer from South Dakota to go with offers from South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and North Dakota.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

