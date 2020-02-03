Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead announced his commitment to Princeton after taking an official visit last weekend.
"I really liked the atmosphere and the whole family feel," the 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior said. "They have stuck with me throughout the entire process, so I felt like it was the right fit."
The Tigers went 8-2 and ended their season with a 28-7 win over Penn.
Armstead finished his senior season with 753 yards on 56 receptions and nine touchdowns. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, South Dakota State and others.
Academics played a part in Armstead's decision, even though he hasn't decided what he wants to major in when he gets to New Jersey.
Armstead joins Millard West receiver Kaedyn Odermann (Harvard) and Kearney running back Miko Maessner (Princeton) as Nebraskans in the 2020 class committed to play football in the Ivy League.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Cade Habermann, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.