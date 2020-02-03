Mason Armstead

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead announced his commitment to play football at Princeton.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead announced his commitment to Princeton after taking an official visit last weekend.

"I really liked the atmosphere and the whole family feel," the 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior said. "They have stuck with me throughout the entire process, so I felt like it was the right fit."

The Tigers went 8-2 and ended their season with a 28-7 win over Penn.

Armstead finished his senior season with 753 yards on 56 receptions and nine touchdowns. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, South Dakota State and others. ​

Academics played a part in Armstead's decision, even though he hasn't decided what he wants to major in when he gets to New Jersey.

Armstead joins Millard West receiver Kaedyn Odermann (Harvard) and Kearney running back Miko Maessner (Princeton) as Nebraskans in the 2020 class committed to play football in the Ivy League.​

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started