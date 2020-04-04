Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averaged 23.5 points per game during his senior season and helped lead Omaha Central to the state tournament.

Omaha Central's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is off the board. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Omaha Central senior announced his commitment to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

"(Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor) had a plan for me from what I did this year and showed me how my numbers can translate to college and it sounded pretty perfect for me," he said. "It's also California so that's not bad either."

The All-Nebraska first-team selection finished his senior campaign among the state’s leaders in scoring average with 23.5 points per game. He was also the Eagles’ leader in rebounding (4.8) and steals (3.2) while finishing third on the team in assists (2.4).

Wrightsell was not able visit the campus due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 13 the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting and on Wednesday the suspension was extended through May 31.

"We did a virtual visit two days ago and they sent me video of what it would be like on an official visit if I was able to take one."

Wrightsell chose the Titans over scholarship offers from Bradley, South Dakota State, SIU-Edwardsville, Purdue Fort Wayne, North Texas and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

