Omaha Burke junior Aanaya Harris

Aanaya Harris led the Bulldogs in scoring (14.7), was tied for the team lead in assist (2.7) and second on the team in rebounds (5.6).

One day after receiving an offer from hometown UNO, Aanaya Harris has ended her recruitment. The Omaha Burke junior the 6-foot wing announced her commitment to Xavier on Wednesday.

"I just felt like it was the right fit for me all of the coaches are great," Harris said. "They really wanted me and that showed during the recruiting process."

In 23 games last season, the 6-foot wing led the Bulldogs (10-13) in scoring (14.7), was tied for the team lead in assist (2.7) and second on the team in rebounds (5.6).

Harris chose Xavier over offers from UNO, Western Kentucky, UMKC and UC-Riverside. Minnesota, Creighton, Marquette and St. Johns all had shown interest in Harris and were planning on watching her play this spring with Team Factory. With no spring AAU season and NCAA in-person recruiting restrictions Harris decided the timing was right to commit.

"Xavier was one of my top choices," she said. "I knew we weren't going to have an AAU season so I just said why wait."

