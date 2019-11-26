Omaha Burke defensive lineman Caleb Robinson commits to Wyoming

Omaha Burke's Caleb Robinson had 34 tackles, including 4½ tackles for a loss, with one fumble recovery as a senior.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Burke senior Caleb Robinson announced his commitment to Wyoming on Tuesday.

Robinson picked the Cowboys over offers from South Dakota State and Iowa Western.

"I really felt at home there," Robinson said of Wyoming. "I love the coaching staff and it feels like the best fit for me."

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is a former Husker assistant and the Cowboys currently have six Nebraskans on their roster. Columbus running back Joey Braasch and Millard South lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer are also committed to Wyoming in the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman had 34 tackles, including 4½ tackles for a loss, with one fumble recovery for the Bulldogs. Robinson is the second Bulldog from the 2020 class to commit to a Division I school — joining Notre Dame commit Xavier Watts. He's also the seventh Nebraskan from the 2020 class to commit on scholarship to an FBS program.

Robinson is World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's No. 2 defensive linemen in the 2020 class: "He has the power and quickness to rush the passer and is an effective run stopper as an interior defensive lineman. His athleticism allows him to play multiple positions on the defensive line," Sautter wrote before the season.

