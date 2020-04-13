Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams is headed to Stillwater. On Monday evening, the 6-foot-5 All-Nebraska pick announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Originally recruited by the Huskers — he committed to former coach Tim Miles in August 2018 — Williams reopened his recruitment in December. He chose Oklahoma State over his other finalists, Texas and Kansas State.
Williams plans to sign with the Cowboys when the NCAA signing period opens Wednesday.
"I just really did a lot of deep thinking," Williams said. "Coming in and having an opportunity to play with the best of the best, you never want to pass up on playing with the best player in the country. If I want to be a pro, I have to go play with pros."
The relationship between Oklahoma State and Williams grew quickly. The Cowboys offered Williams on Jan. 23 and he unofficially visited there on Jan. 27. He also planned to take an official visit to OSU, but the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting before he could.
OSU coach Mike Boyton made two visits to Lincoln to visit with Williams, a Jan. 29 trip to see him in a practice and later an in-home visit this spring.
"Me and him have had the best player-to-coach relationship throughout the process," Williams said. "I trust he will get me to be the best of my ability."
Williams is a three-star shooting guard, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked No. 147 overall and No. 28 at his position in the 2020 class. He is the third highest ranked player in a OSU recruiting class that includes the nation's No. 1 overall player, Cade Cunningham, and another top-100 prospect in Rondel Walker (No. 94). The addition of Williams moves OSU's class into the top 10 nationally.
Williams missed the first month of his senior season rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. He scored 31 points in his first game back and finished the season as the state's leading scorer with 28.3 points per game.
