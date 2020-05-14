After the recruiting dead period led to a surge of offers, Norris tight end James Carnie announced his commitment on Twitter Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound 2021 prospect has committed to Miami (Ohio).

"Throughout this process, I have been looking for the right school and the right relationships that will help me become the best that I can be," Carnie said on Twitter. "... I cannot wait to be a RedHawk!"

Carnie finished his junior season with the Titans with 32 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with 18 total tackles (7 solo) and two sacks.

"Everything fits," Carnie said. "Relationships, football, academics. They are all perfect."

He chose the RedHawks over a list offers including Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and Central Michigan.

