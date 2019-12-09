Nouredin Nouili

Former Norris offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili signed with Colorado State out of high school but is transferring after starting seven games as a true freshman, following the firing of coach Mike Bobo.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A local player whose stock rose fast in the 2019 recruiting cycle, former Norris offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, is transferring from Colorado State after starting seven games as a true freshman guard.

The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Nouili — a German transfer student who had a strong senior year at Norris — would likely have to sit out a season and have three seasons of eligibility after that. 

Coming out of high school, Nouili had a preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska, plus full scholarship offers from FCS schools South Dakota State and Northern Iowa and a partial scholarship offer from North Dakota State.

CSU fired the head coach, Mike Bobo, who recruited Nouili. Bobo's staff is not likely to be retained either.

According to various reports, former Tennessee coach Butch Jones has emerged as a leading candidate for the Rams' job. 

