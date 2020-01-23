If you are a high school kid in the Omaha metro area be on the lookout for some big-time college coaches in the hallways on Friday.
Check out some of the coaches that are scheduled to make their way around the metro.
* * *
Nebraska coach Scott Frost, tight end coach Sean Beckton and inside linebacker coach Barrett Ruud's first stop Friday will be at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The Titans top prospect is 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone. 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior was offered by Wisconsin earlier this week. The four-star prospect holds 19 offers including Nebraska, LSU, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State and Florida. An assistant from Minnesota is also scheduled to stop by Lewis Central Friday along with Northern Illinois. Frost and company are also scheduled to attend Fidone's or the Lewis Central basketball game tomorrow night in Shenandoah, Iowa.
The Husker coaching trio — as well as Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell — will stop by Omaha Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays top prospect is 2021 tight end AJ Rollins. Rollins holds offers from NU, Iowa State and Missouri. An assistant from Missouri visited Prep on Thursday.
Another scheduled stop for the NU coaches is Bellevue West. 2021 wide receiver Keagan Johnson holds an offer from NU, Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois. Northern Illinois is also scheduled to make a visit to Bellevue West on Friday. 2022 wide receiver Micah Riley is another Thunderbird that holds an offer from Northern Illinois. Iowa assistant Brian Ferentz visited Bellevue West on Wednesday.
The Nebraska contingent is also scheduled to visit Omaha Westside. NU is just one of the 13 schools that have offered 2021 defensive back Avante Dickerson. Another Big Ten school that has offered Dickerson is Michigan, and a Wolverine assistant visited Westside on Wednesday.
The Husker coaches will also make a visit to Elkhorn South. 2021 offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has been committed to NU since September 28, 2019. 2021 center Isaac Zatechka is also a top in-state prospect. He has taken several unofficial visits to NU along with Iowa, Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Missouri will also visit the Storm.
NU assistant coach Barrett Ruud will make a stop by Omaha Central, while Iowa State's Matt Campbell will visit later in the day. 6-5, 280-pound sophomore lineman Deshawn Woods holds offers from Iowa State and South Dakota State. Woods is scheduled to attend Iowa's junior day on Sunday.
Basketball
Assistant coaches from Louisville and UConn are scheduled to visit Millard North to see 2021 wing Hunter Sallis as the Mustangs host Omaha Westside on Friday night.
Oklahoma State offered 2021 Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams on Thursday. The Cowboys will have an assistant in Lincoln on Friday to see Williams and his teammates as they travel to Lincoln East. Since he decomitted from Nebraska in December, Williams has received offers from OSU, Texas and Kansas State.
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Pheldarius Payne
Alante Brown
Marcus Fleming
Jaiden Francois
Jordon Riley
Jimari Butler
Niko Cooper
Keyshawn Greene
Omar Manning
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Junior Aho
Marquis Black
Ronald Delancy
Henry Gray
Marvin Scott
Sevion Morrison
William Nixon
Blaise Gunnerson
Nash Hutmacher
Alex Conn
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Zavier Betts
Logan Smothers
