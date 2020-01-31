The first contact period of 2020 ends on Saturday, and some college football coaches from high profile schools are taking advantage of Friday to make their rounds in and around the Omaha metro area.
Here are some of the coaches that are scheduled to visit local high schools.
* * *
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and inside linebacker coach Barrett Ruud are scheduled to visit Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The Titans' top prospect is 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior was offered by Notre Dame and Texas A&M earlier this week. The four-star prospect holds 22 offers including Nebraska, LSU, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State and Florida. LSU secondary coach Bill Busch and Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley are also scheduled to stop by Lewis Central Friday. Fidone is also a starter on the Titans' basketball team, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz attended Lewis Central's basketball game on Monday night.
Lubick and Ruud are also scheduled to visit Omaha Westside on Friday along with LSU's Busch. Nebraska and LSU are two of the 13 schools that have offered 2021 defensive back Avante Dickerson. 2021 lineman Cade Haberman and 2021 quarterback Cole Payton hold offers from South Dakota State and an assistant from South Dakota State is scheduled to make a visit to Westside on Friday. 2021 safety Kobe Bretz is also gaining some recruiting attention.
The Nebraska contingent will make a stop by Bellevue West where 2021 wide receiver Keagan Johnson holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Illinois. 2022 wide receivers Micah Riley and Kaden Helms unofficially visited Nebraska for NU's junior day on Saturday.
Lubick and Ruud are also scheduled to visit Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday along with LSU's Busch. Prep tight end AJ Rollins (2021) holds an offer from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri.
Omaha Burke is another scheduled stop for NU's Lubick and Ruud. Minnesota offered 2022 Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson on Friday. Nebraska and Illinois offered in the fall. Kansas State's Riley is also scheduled to visit the school.
2021 Elkhorn South center Isaac Zatechka is one of the state's top in-state prospects. He has taken several unofficial visits to NU along with Iowa, Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Kansas State's Riley is scheduled to visit the school on Friday along with South Dakota State. Junior linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglas is another one of the Storm's top prospects and attended Nebraska's junior day on Saturday.
South Dakota State is also making a stop by Omaha North. Three of the Vikings top prospects are 2021 lineman Hunter Push, 2021 linebacker Sam Scott and 2022 DB/LB Keshaun Williams.
