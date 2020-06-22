The Nebraska baseball team continued its torrid recruiting pace Monday as three in-state players in three different classes announced their commitments to the program.
The headliner was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and former Texas A&M signee, Millard West 2020 infielder Max Anderson. The Huskers also received pledges from 2021 Norris pitcher/outfielder CJ Hood and 2023 Beatrice pitcher/infielder Tucker Timmerman.
Hood, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound three-sport standout, is the 11th known member of NU’s 2021 class and the sixth of that group from the Cornhusker State. Perfect Game, which most recently assessed NU’s recruiting class when it had nine pledges, ranks coach Will Bolt’s first full class No. 50 nationally.
Hood is the brother of former Husker pitcher Byron Hood. The multisport standout includes a low-90s fastball, change-up and slider among his offerings.
Timmerman becomes the second commit in NU’s 2023 class, joining highly touted infielder/pitcher Travis Sykora of Round Rock, Texas.
