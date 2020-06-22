Nebraska baseball continued a busy recruiting month Monday as another in-state prospect committed to the Huskers.
Norris outfielder/pitcher CJ Hood announced his intentions on social media while acknowledging the supporters around him. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout is the 11th known member of NU’s 2021 class and the sixth of that group from the Cornhusker State.
Perfect Game, which most recently assessed NU’s recruiting class when it had nine pledges, ranks coach Will Bolt’s first full class No. 50 nationally.
Hood is the brother of former Husker pitcher Byron Hood. The multi-sport standout throws a fastball, changeup and curveball.
