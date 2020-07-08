Millard South senior TJ Urban ended his recruitment Wednesday when he committed to Air Force.
He chose Air Force over scholarship offers from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa. Mountain West schools Fresno State, Nevada and Utah State showed interest but haven't offered.
"I felt like it was the best fit for me and I feel like I could really succeed there," Urban said.
The other schools that were recruiting him saw him more as an athlete or defensive player. Air Force wants him to play quarterback, and its option-based or flexbone offense seems like a natural fit. He has a personal best of 4.57 seconds in an electronically timed 40-yard dash he ran earlier this summer.
Urban is a 6-foot-1, 193-pound dual-threat quarterback for the Patriots. He passed for 1,223 yards, rushed for 1,285 yards and had 27 total touchdowns as a junior, leading the Patriots to the Class A semifinals in 2019.
"For me I wanted to go where the best fit was for me, whether it was quarterback, wide receiver or safety," he said. "I just feel like it was the best fit for me."
An unofficial visit to Air Force in late February and virtual visits with the Falcons staff in May and June helped him feel comfortable with his decision.
"I feel like the people were really down to earth," Urban said. "I was expecting something different going to a military school. They are just like every other program in the country. I feel like they are always winning and going to bowl games. The people there are really amazing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.