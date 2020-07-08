TJ Urban

TJ Urban threw and ran for more than 1,000 yards each during his junior season for Millard South.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard South senior TJ Urban ended his recruitment Wednesday when he committed to Air Force.

He chose Air Force over scholarship offers from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa. Mountain West schools Fresno State, Nevada and Utah State showed interest but haven't offered.

"I felt like it was the best fit for me and I feel like I could really succeed there," Urban said.

The other schools that were recruiting him saw him more as an athlete or defensive player. Air Force wants him to play quarterback, and its option-based or flexbone offense seems like a natural fit. He has a personal best of 4.57 seconds in an electronically timed 40-yard dash he ran earlier this summer.

Urban is a 6-foot-1, 193-pound dual-threat quarterback for the Patriots. He passed for 1,223 yards, rushed for 1,285 yards and had 27 total touchdowns as a junior, leading the Patriots to the Class A semifinals in 2019.

"For me I wanted to go where the best fit was for me, whether it was quarterback, wide receiver or safety," he said. "I just feel like it was the best fit for me."

An unofficial visit to Air Force in late February and virtual visits with the Falcons staff in May and June helped him feel comfortable with his decision.

"I feel like the people were really down to earth," Urban said. "I was expecting something different going to a military school. They are just like every other program in the country. I feel like they are always winning and going to bowl games. The people there are really amazing."

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email