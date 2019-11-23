Millard South running back Isaiah Harris to walk on at Nebraska

For the second time in as many days Nebraska added to its 2020 walk-on class. Millard South senior running back Isaiah Harris announced Saturday on Twitter he would join the Huskers.
"I chose Nebraska because I really feel like me having to finally really work for my spot on a team will make me that much better," Harris said. "I get to stay home so people that either doubted me or supported me can watch me grow, and they can see me become a better football player."
The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder had over 2,000 yards of total offense this season to help the Patriots reach the Class A semifinal. Harris finished with 1,859 yards on 165 carries with 27 touchdowns and 262 yards on nine receptions with three scores.
"I wanted to commit now just because I won't lose my spot on the list and so I won't regret it in the long run," Harris said. "I don't want to give up an opportunity to play at the highest level."
Harris picked the Huskers over scholarship offers from Division I (FCS) North Dakota, Division II Southwest Minnesota State and University of Mary and NAIA Peru State.
Harris becomes the 14th member of the Huskers' 2020 walk-on class and the 12th from Nebraska. He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota) and Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan).
November 24, 2019
