Millard South offensive lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer set to join other Nebraskans at Wyoming

"Knowing that there are others going to Wyoming does make me feel more comfortable," Kohl Herbolsheimer said of Nebraskans at Wyoming.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Wyoming on Wednesday continued its run in recent years of signing top prospects from neighboring Nebraska.

Millard South offensive lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer, Omaha Burke defensive lineman Caleb Robinson and Columbus running back Joey Braasch will all be heading west to Laramie.

"It feels good," Herbolsheimer said after his signing ceremony at Millard South on Wednesday morning. "I mean it's so exciting to be recruited and see what colleges have interest in you. So when you're done with it, it's just a big relief taken off your back."

Herbolsheimer, Robinson and Braasch will join a roster that included six Nebraskan's in 2019: sophomore offensive linemen Rudy Stofer (Kearney), Patrick Arnold (Gretna) and Jason Davis (Hershey); redshirt junior offensive lineman Gavin Rush (Aurora); redshirt freshman offensive lineman Marco Machado (Nebraska Lutheran); and sophomore defensive end Davon Wells-Ross (Omaha North).

"Knowing that there are others going to Wyoming does make me feel more comfortable," Herbolsheimer said of Nebraskans at Wyoming. "I already have really good bonds with Caleb Robinson and Joey Braasch so it will be fun to start playing with them."

Where the All-Nebraska football team is signing

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription