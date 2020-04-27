Southwest and Millard North.JPG

Millard North's Hunter Sallis defends Lincoln Southwest's TaeVyn Grixby on Nov. 29, 2018.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The first five-star prospect in Nebraska is also believed to be the first known in-state prospect to receive an offer from North Carolina.

After a 1 1/2-hour virtual meeting with the Tar Heels coaching staff on Monday, Millard North junior Hunter Sallis announced his offer on Twitter.

Former Tar Heel, NBA veteran and current assistant coach Hubert Davis started contacting the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard in early March.

Carolina is just the latest in a string of schools to offer Sallis. Tennessee offered Friday, Florida on April 15 and Georgia on April 12. Louisville, UCLA, Memphis and Oklahoma State offered in March. Michigan, San Diego State and Vanderbilt have shown interest but have yet to offer.

In-state schools Creighton and Nebraska have offered and remain in regular contact. Among the others are Kansas, Alabama, Oregon, Gonzaga, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, Mississippi, California, Kansas State, Marquette and Wisconsin.

In late January, Sallis moved up 27 spots to No. 20 overall in the Rivals.com top 150 for the 2021 class. He became the first five-star prospect in Nebraska during the online ranking era. He is also rated as the No. 3 point guard in the nation, according to Rivals.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

