Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis helped Millard North reach the state finals during his junior season.

Millard North's Hunter Sallis continues to rise up the national recruiting rankings.

According to an update to the Rivals rankings released Wednesday, Sallis is now the No. 11 overall player in the country for the 2021 class and the No. 2 point guard. As of January, when he first earned a five-star rating, Sallis was No. 20 overall and No. 8 at his position.

Another in-state player, Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West, moved up one spot to No. 128 overall and is the No. 27 point guard. He's a three-star prospect.

Sallis is the first five-star prospect to come out of Nebraska since online recruiting rankings started in the early 2000s. He'll likely finish as the highest-ranked prospect, a distinction currently held by Omaha North grad Justin Patton, who was No. 45 in the 2015 class.

Sallis is also a five-star ranked No. 20 overall on the 247Sports composite — which combines rankings from several services. On 247's own rankings, Sallis is a four-star and No. 27 overall. On ESPN, Sallis is a four-star and No. 19 overall.

Sallis continues to be recruited by both Nebraska and Creighton, as well as top national programs like Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon, Iowa State and UCLA, among others.

Sallis made the 2020 All-Nebraska first team after helping Millard North reach the state finals while setting school records for points in a season (644) and career (1,175).

