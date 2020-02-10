Hunter Sallis will participate in a USA Basketball junior national team minicamp for the second time in four months.
The camp takes place April 2-5 in Atlanta, Georgia, during the NCAA Final Four.
Sallis' first USA Basketball experience was in mid-October in Colorado Springs. The 6-foot-4 Millard North junior was among 83 of the country’s top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes.
Sallis is believed to be the first boy from Nebraska to participate in a USA Basketball event. Fremont graduate Jessica Shepard is the only girl from Nebraska to earn that honor.
In late January, Sallis moved up 27 spots to No. 20 overall in Rivals' latest top 150 for the 2021 class. He has more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon.
