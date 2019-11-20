It's not every day a basketball player from Nebraska gets a scholarship offer -- let alone attention -- from Kansas. But much like Hunter Sallis' game the past few months, his recruitment has entered rare air.

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks became the latest Power Five program to offer the Millard North junior.

"I was excited because it is a Midwest school that has a deep tradition," Sallis said. "For them to think that I'm good enough to play there means a lot."

Since 1980, four Nebraskans have played at KU on scholarship: Omaha Creighton Prep grad TJ Pugh, Omaha Benson's Jerry Johnson, Omaha South product Cedric Hunter and Ron Kellogg from Omaha Northwest.

Hunter Sallis workout

Millard North junior, Hunter Sallis, shoots a fadeaway jumper over a defender during a workout.

It wasn't just KU that was represented at Millard North's practice Wednesday. The entire Iowa State coaching staff, including coach Steve Prohm, was there as well North Carolina State assistant James Johnson.

UCLA and Louisville are also planning trips to Omaha, Sallis said. The 6-foot-4 wing previously had offers from Creighton, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, Missouri, California, Kansas State and more.

Sallis is the No. 43 player overall in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. Sallis, who won't turn 17 until late March, is up about 10 pounds from previous measurements. On his official visit to Nebraska earlier this month, he weighed 169 pounds with a 6-8 wingspan.

And the energy in the gym was a little more competitive than a normal early season practice. Besides having Sallis on the court, senior Max Murrell signed with Stanford and sophomore Jasen Green holds an offer from Nebraska.

And there were some wow moments, too. In a 1-on-1 drill, Sallis stopped his dribble at the foul line, shot faked his defender and through himself a pass off the backboard for the one-handed slam. He also had a two-handed tip dunk in traffic during 5-on-5 drills and multiple step-back fadeaway 3-pointers that hit the bottom of the net.

