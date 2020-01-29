20200104_spo_metro_pic_cmB016.jpg

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is averaging 21.6 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 15 games this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North's Hunter Sallis moved up 27 spots to No. 20 overall in Rivals' latest top 150.

Sallis, who becomes the first five-star prospect in Nebraska during the online ranking era, is also rated as the eighth point guard in the nation, according to the Rivals update released Wednesday.

Omaha North grad Justin Patton was previously the highest rated in-state player in the recruiting rankings era to come out of Nebraska. He finished No. 45 in Rivals' top 150.

The junior's list of offers includes, among others, Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, UCLA and Wisconsin.

Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, is rated No. 129 overall and No. 27 overall at point guard.

