Millard North's Hunter Sallis moved up 27 spots to No. 20 overall in Rivals' latest top 150.
Sallis, who becomes the first five-star prospect in Nebraska during the online ranking era, is also rated as the eighth point guard in the nation, according to the Rivals update released Wednesday.
Omaha North grad Justin Patton was previously the highest rated in-state player in the recruiting rankings era to come out of Nebraska. He finished No. 45 in Rivals' top 150.
The junior's list of offers includes, among others, Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, UCLA and Wisconsin.
Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, is rated No. 129 overall and No. 27 overall at point guard.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Cade Habermann, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
