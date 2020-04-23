Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will be joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

This week, Sautter is joined by Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt to discuss the "Hillbilly Workouts" he posts for his team on Twitter. They also talk about quarterback Cole Payton, the Westside-Omaha Creighton Prep rivalry and much more.

Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.

