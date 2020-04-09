Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will be joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
This week, Sautter is joined by Omaha Skutt Athletic Director and volleyball coach Renee Saunders to talk about adjusting to not having any spring sports, winning an NCAA volleyball title as a Husker and winning titles while coaching the SkyHawk volleyball team, how to keep the winning edge, unique coaching challenges and more.
