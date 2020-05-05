Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will be joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Omaha Burke football coach Paul Limongi to talk about how he is staying connected to his players and how much technology he has learned due to the quarantine. They also discuss his pregame speeches, what to expect from the Bulldogs in 2020 and beyond, plus Nick Henrich at Nebraska and Xavier Watts at Notre Dame.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
