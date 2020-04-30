Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will be joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
This week, Sautter is joined by Lincoln Southwest boys basketball coach Alex Bahe to discuss his program and what he learned while at Elkhorn and Elkhorn South. They also talk about the "hoops from home" video series and the philosophy behind it and what the future holds for the Silver Hawks.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
