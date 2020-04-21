Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will be joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
This week, Sautter is joined by Lincoln North Star track and field coach Matt Musiel to discuss what it has been like missing track season and how he's helping athletes train by giving them workouts to do. They also talk about North Star junior Liem Chot, a two-time Class A cross country state champion, Musiel's favorite athletes to coach and much more.
