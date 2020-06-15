Per NCAA rules, June 15 is the first day the 2022 class can speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to call parents or high school coaches in order to reach student-athletes.

Here is a list of players from Nebraska who have been contacted by schools, as of Monday morning.

* * *

Jasen Green, F, Millard North: Nebraska, Arkansas, North Carolina State, Purdue, Wake Forest.

Isaac Traudt, F, Grand Island: Creighton (received scholarship offer), Nebraska (received scholarship offer), UNO, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Belmont, Drake, Liberty, Wyoming.

Cale Jacobsen, G, Ashland-Greenwood: UNO, Colorado State, Liberty, Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, South Dakota State.

Kyle Ingwerson, F, Papillion-La Vista: UNO, Northern Colorado.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email