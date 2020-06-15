Per NCAA rules, June 15 is the first day the 2022 class can speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to call parents or high school coaches in order to reach student-athletes.
Here is a list of players from Nebraska who have been contacted by schools, as of Monday morning.
Jasen Green, F, Millard North: Nebraska, Arkansas, North Carolina State, Purdue, Wake Forest.
Isaac Traudt, F, Grand Island: Creighton (received scholarship offer), Nebraska (received scholarship offer), UNO, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Belmont, Drake, Liberty, Wyoming.
Cale Jacobsen, G, Ashland-Greenwood: UNO, Colorado State, Liberty, Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, South Dakota State. Kyle Ingwerson, F, Papillion-La Vista: UNO, Northern Colorado.
The first iteration of player rankings is always the hardest. For sophomores in high school, the sample size is small and many players are yet to develop physically.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Committed: Minnesota
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Committed: Iowa
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Committed: Nebraska
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Committed: Nebraska
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, UCF, Liberty
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Committed: Miami (Ohio)
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Committed: Northern Illinois
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Offers: Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Committed: Buffalo
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Offers: Air Force
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Offers: Army, Colorado State, North Dakota State
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Offers: Air Force, Wyoming, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Committed: North Dakota State
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Committed: South Dakota
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Offers: Dartmouth, Penn
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Offers: Illinois State
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Offers: North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Offers: Montana State
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Committed: Wisconsin
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Offers: Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Gonzaga, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, UConn, Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Drake
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Offers: UNO, UC Santa Barbara
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Offers: Montana State, Old Dominion
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Offers: UNO, Mississippi State, South Dakota, UC Santa Barbara, VCU, Wofford
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Committed: Nebraska
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Committed: Xavier
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Committed: UNO
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Committed: South Dakota State
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Offers: Kansas State, Xavier, Colorado State, Wichita State, Colgate, North Dakota State, UC Riverside, UNO
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
Offers: UNO
