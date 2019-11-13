A giant list of Nebraska high school athletes who have signed with college teams. If you have any updates or corrections, please send them to sports@owh.com.

* * *

Adams Central: Morgan Baker, UNO women’s swimming.

Alma: Madison Schuller, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Daylan Russell, Concordia football.

Ashland-Greenwood: Saige Christo, UNO volleyball; Hunter Washburn, Wayne State baseball.

Battle Creek: Tria McLean, Ohio volleyball.

Beatrice: Addison Barnard, Wichita State softball; Olivia Aden, UNO softball.

Bellevue East: Ty Chudomelka, Southeast CC baseball.

Bellevue West: Claire Zyblut, Northern State softball; Paige Stuck, College of St. Mary softball; Eric Anderson, Southeast CC baseball; Kayla Elmore, Grand View women’s basketball; Jacki Apel, Bellevue volleyball.

Bennington: Colton Smith, Creighton baseball; Laurin Miller, College of St. Mary softball.

Blair: Tory Vilotta, Southwest Minnesota softball; Angelina Scott, College of St. Mary softball; Samantha MacDonald, Briar Cliff softball.

Boone Central: Lauren Hedlund, Morningside women’s basketball.

Central City: Gabby Moser, South Dakota softball.

Columbus: Jaidyn Garrett, South Dakota women’s track and field.

Columbus Scotus: Emily Miksch, UNK women’s swimming; Tyler Palmer, Nebraska baseball.

Crete: Izzy Eltze, UNO softball; Morgan Maly, Creighton women’s basketball; Elizabeth Allen, Washburn volleyball.

Elkhorn: Sydney Cole, Florida State women’s swimming; Trey Frahm, Kansas State baseball; Sydney Nuismer, UNO softball; Alexis Thomsen, Nebraska women’s soccer; Emma Crouch, UMKC volleyball; Alexandria Gilbert, Northwest Missouri women’s track and field; Claire Burford, South Mountain CC volleyball; Jaiden Thompson, Wayne State women’s soccer; Kyler Beekman, Doane baseball; Maddie Meehan, Maryville women’s basketball; Payton Cooley, Doane women’s soccer; Sinai Bernal, Bellevue women’s soccer.

Elkhorn South: Ellie Akough, Oregon women’s track and field; Avery Smith, Kansas State women’s soccer; Halle Mallum, Northern Iowa women’s soccer; Mo Gohr, Kansas State women’s soccer; Truitt Luth, UNO baseball; Sophie Limongi, UMKC women’s soccer;Ty Beckwith, Wayne State baseball; Josh Yelick, Wayne State baseball; Halle Gleckler, UNK women’s soccer; Makenzie McNeel, Hastings women’s soccer; Taylor Songster, Hastings women’s soccer; Ibi Green, UNK volleyball; Hannah Ghannam, Nebraska Wesleyan women’s soccer; Lexy Booth, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Max Mosser , Augustana baseball; Brendan Pike, Concordia baseball; Zach LaFave, Wayne State men’s basketball; Ethan Urban, Midland baseball.

Elmwood-Murdock: Lauren Justesen, Bemidji State volleyball.

Fairbury: Jaelle Johnson, UNO softball; Sara Huss, Concordia volleyball/women's track; Raven DeFrain, Northwest Missouri softball.

Falls City: Bryanna Bruxellas, Concordia women’s basketball.

Fillmore Central: Halle Theis, Regis volleyball.

Gering: Zoee Smith, Wyoming volleyball; Alanna Becker, UNO women’s swimming; Kiana Island, Hamline softball; Taylor Philbrick, UNK women’s soccer.

Gibbon: Kaylee Palmieri, Mid Plains CC-McCook volleyball.

Grand Island Central Catholic: Katie Maser, Creighton volleyball.

Gretna: Billie Andrews, Nebraska softball; Aliya Owens, North Dakota State women’s soccer; Alyssa Morbach, Bellevue softball; Sydney Mueller, Northwest Missouri women’s soccer; Kenedy Schaecher, Northern Colorado volleyball; Cora Lopp, Colorado Christian women’s soccer; Alana Lopp, Colorado Christian women’s soccer; Carly Zabloudil, Missouri Western women’s soccer.

Hastings: Ellie McCoy, Missouri State softball; Damen Pape, Northern Colorado wrestling; Connor Creech, Western Nebraska CC men’s basketball; JT Cafferty, Western Nebraska CC baseball; Jacob Schroeder, Washburn baseball; Dulce Lopez, Missouri State women’s soccer; Haggan Hilgendorf, Fort Hays State men’s basketball; Laif Hultine, Missouri Southern baseball; Sara Pedroza, Northeast CC women’s soccer.

Hastings St. Cecilia: Tori Thomas, Kansas State women’s track and field; Natalie Kissinger, Missouri Western softball.

Kearney: Seth Stroh, Wichita State baseball; Sammie Scarlett, Hastings women’s track and field; Sydney Weiler, Central CC-Columbus women’s soccer; Adison Wood, UNK volleyball; Reagan Heelan, West Texas A&M women’s soccer; Avery Collison , Black Hills State women’s soccer.

Lexington: Kaleb Carpenter, Creighton baseball.

Lincoln Christian: Barrett Power, Colorado State volleyball; Olivia Hollenbeck, Fort Hays State women’s basketball.

Lincoln Lutheran: Marriah Buss, Wichita State volleyball; Lexie Kreizel, Concordia volleyball; Samantha Scholz, Central (Iowa) volleyball.

Lincoln North Star: Kaitlin Hellbusch, UNO women’s track and field; Hanna Roth, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Carly Dembowski, UNK softball; Jerhett Meyers, Nebraska Wesleyan football.

Lincoln Pius X: Elana Webber, Nebraska women’s soccer; Alyssa Hansen, UNO women’s soccer; Kara Owens, South Dakota women’s swimming; Katie Stonehocker, Iowa women’s swimming; Olivia Theil, UNO women’s swimming; Brea Kreikemeier, Wayne State women’s soccer; Jacylan Doering, UNK women’s soccer; Matti Reiling, Iowa Western softball; Abbie Christensen, Southwest Minnesota women’s swimming; Carly Rodaway, Fort Hays State volleyball; Lauren Taubenheim, UNK volleyball.

Lincoln Southeast: Mackenzie Boeve, Kansas women’s soccer; Schuyler Riese, Iowa State women’s soccer; Madi Schneider, Doane volleyball; Jackson Kraus, Central Arkansas baseball; Jaxon Kirchgatter, Buena Vista baseball; Mackenzie Toomey, Concordia women’s basketball; Kennedy Carlson, Nebraska Wesleyan women’s swimming; Amanda Schmaderer, Midland softball; Sydney Allison, Midland women’s swimming; Max Renn, Hutchinson CC baseball; Andrew Duncan, Sioux Falls baseball .

Malcolm: Clayton Zimmerman, Belmont Abbey men’s volleyball.

Millard North: Max Murrell, Stanford men’s basketball; Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, California Baptist women’s basketball; McKenna Ruch, UNO volleyball; Ryan Mendez, UNO baseball; Erin Morrissey, Kansas State women’s soccer; Asia Bryant, Midland women’s basketball; Isabel Lukens, Southeast Missouri volleyball; Kayla Petersen, Waldorf volleyball; Tye Falkner, Southwestern CC baseball; Allison Anding, Iowa Western softball; Jazmine Taylor, Wayne State women’s golf; Nathan VerMaas, Cloud County CC baseball.

Millard South: Jayme Horan, Creighton women’s basketball; Maddie Krull, South Dakota women’s basketball; Isaac Trumble, North Carolina State wrestling; Drew Wessel, Nebraska baseball; Tyson Gerdes, UNO baseball; Paige Fixemer, Army volleyball; Sam Steele, Ohio volleyball; Savannah Schewe, College of St. Mary softball; Roni Foote, Midland softball; Halle Meyer, Midland softball; Damaris Cuevas, Sioux Falls softball; Alexa Edmundson, Wartburg women’s soccer; Ashley Bidrowsky, College of St. Mary women’s soccer; Jayden Payne, South Mountain CC baseball; Noah Greise, Wichita State baseball; Tre Mungin, Des Moines Area CC baseball.

Millard West: Tristan Gomes, Cal State Fullerton baseball; Max Anderson, Texas A&M baseball; Tyler Ruhl, Kansas State baseball; Ashley Atkinson, Loyola (illinois) women’s soccer; Riley Atkinson, Loyola (Illinois) women’s soccer; Lucas Ballard, South Dakota State baseball; Preston Menicucci, UNO baseball;Sydney Hall, Northern Iowa women’s swimming; Grace Ostergaard, UNO women’s soccer; Reagan Raabe, Nebraska women’s soccer; Katie Stoneburner, Nebraska women’s soccer; Nolan Bangtson, Jamestown baseball; Jenna Bohaty, Des Moines Area CC women’s basketball; Kennedy Darner, Midland women’s basketball; Gabby Felker, College of St. Mary women’s basketball/soccer; Nate Hartman, Chadron State wrestling; Maddie Lecuona, UNK women’s soccer; Honnah Leo, College of St. Mary women’s basketball; Cora McCoid, Augustana volleyball; Gabi Nordaker, Concordia volleyball; Zach Olson, Morningside men’s basketball; Hailey Reavis, Friends women’s golf; Morgan Rhodes, Wayne State women’s soccer; Olivia Richardson, Northern State softball; Sierra Schmidt, Augustana women’s soccer; Ivy Wiens, Benedictine women’s lacrosse; Cameron Young, Belmont Abbey men’s volleyball.

Norfolk: Sydney Rader, Missouri Western softball; Makenna Waldow, Southwest Minnesota softball.

Norris: Carli Kohout, Peru State softball; Jerica German, Peru State softball.

North Platte: Elliott Purdy, Nebraska men’s track; Kelsey Salazar Allen, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball.

Oakland-Craig: Kennedy Benne, Briar Cliff women’s basketball.

Omaha Burke: Jakason Burks, Oklahoma State wrestling; Emma Rosonke, Creighton softball; Gracie Parsons, UNO women’s soccer; Tatum Lundgren, South Dakota women’s soccer; Nolan Christiansen, Dordt baseball; Erika Ziska, Northwest Missouri women’s soccer.

Omaha Central: Elle Shaneyfelt, St. Thomas women’s soccer; Curtis Flint, Concordia baseball; Easton DeBolt, Nebraska Wesleyan baseball.

Omaha Creighton Prep: Rush Clark, Florida State men’s swimming and diving; Ethan Schmaderer, Nebraska Wesleyan men’s swimming and diving; Spencer Schomers, Northwest Missouri men’s basketball.

Omaha Duchesne: Mackenzie Henson, Ball State women’s soccer.

Omaha Marian: Isabella Pantano, South Carolina women’s swimming; Grace Crockett, UNO women’s soccer; Parker Stafford, Eastern Illinois women’s basketball; Hannah Heinert, Oral Roberts women’s soccer; Claire Hartley, Iowa women’s diving; Maggie Pallesen, South Dakota women’s soccer; Caijah Anderson, Missouri-Kansas City women’s soccer; Katelyn Brooke Wigdahl, College of St. Mary women’s cross country/track; Payton Kirchhoefer, Northwest Missouri volleyball; Kylie Anderson, College of St. Mary women’s soccer; Sarah Montague, Rockhurst volleyball; Olivia Mathews, Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field; Megan Lawson, Sioux Falls softball; Malick, Benedictine volleyball; Lizzy Musilek, Missouri Western women’s soccer; Rilee Silvain, Hastings women’s soccer.

Omaha Mercy: Amanda Placzek, Bellevue softball.

Omaha Northwest: Alyssa Gappa, Creighton softball; Abigail Rieff, Minnesota State women’s soccer.

Omaha Skutt: Megan Skovsende, Creighton volleyball; Taylor Ramaekers, UNO women’s track and field; Elly Beeson, Creighton softball; Anna Newcomer, Rockhurst softball; Emma Spizzirri, Sioux Falls softball.

Omaha South: Anthony Rangel, York baseball.

Omaha Westside: Jadin Booth, UNO men’s basketball; Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor: Illinois State women’s basketball; Trevor Barajas, Iowa Western baseball; Ella Wedergren, Rockhurst women’s basketball; Michael Finan, Iowa Western baseball; Haley Snawerdt, Iowa Central CC women’s swimming; Mia Lund, Williamette softball.

Papillion-La Vista: Garrett Anglim, Nebraska baseball; Brooklyn Schram, South Dakota volleyball; Nick Barnett, Wayne State baseball; Catherine Boatwright, Troy women’s soccer; Olivia Boudreau, Morningside women’s basketball; Coby Griffith, Ivy Tech CC baseball; Lane Harris, Hastings baseball; Lindsey Ingwerson, Rockhurst women’s basketball; Chloe Paschal, Washburn volleyball; Nick Ripa, Des Moines Area CC baseball; Hunter Scruggs, Sioux Falls baseball; Cole Whitehill, Southeast CC baseball.

Papillion-La Vista South: Maddie Wiechel, Kansas State women’s soccer; Anna Jennings, UMKC women’s soccer; Tyler Robinson, Benedictine wrestling/football; Dayton Vallinch, Southeast CC volleyball; Abigail Tointon, North Central women’s lacrosse; Matt Jones, Doane men’s soccer; Jenna Shewmaker, Southeast CC softball; Jordyn Rose, Converse women’s lacrosse; Trennan Wilson, Nebraska Wesleyan women’s soccer; Emma Stock, Bellevue women’s soccer; Sophie Hendrix, Wayne State volleyball.

Platteview: Emma Lewis, Midland softball; Britney Nolte, Bellevue women’s soccer.

Plattsmouth: Chloe Sabatka, UNO women’s track and field; Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue softball.

Ralston: Kennedy Walls, Iowa Western softball; Logan Corcoran, Iowa Western softball.

Scottsbluff: Taylor Klein, Otero JC softball.

Seward: Jaxon Simmerman, UNO baseball; Addie Smith, Concordia volleyball; Gemma Seevers, Concordia women’s track and field; Haley Marshall, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Gillian Mettenbrink, Concordia softball.

South Sioux City: Hope Rose, Morningside softball.

Superior: Kalynn Meyer, Nebraska volleyball; Trisha Hayes, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball.

Syracuse: Lauren Meyer, South Dakota women’s track and field.

Wahoo Neumann: Lindsey Thiele, Nebraska women’s golf.

Waverly: Annika Evans, Nebraska volleyball; Atley Carey, South Dakota volleyball; Abbie Plouzek, UNO volleyball; Kennedi Claycomb, Buena Vista softball; Kiersten Dowding, Southeast CC-Beatrice softball.

Wayne: Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State softball.

York: Reed Malleck, Nebraska men’s golf; Abbey Seevers, College of St. Mary softball; Natalie Dick, Hastings women’s basketball.

Yutan: Emma Lloyd, Nebraska women’s track and field; Trey Knudsen, Morningside men’s basketball; Colby Tichota, Midland men’s basketball.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 44

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription