The Huskers return to Lincoln for their final home game of the season. Dozens of prospects and some of the top in-state players are planning on attending.

Here is the list of recruits expected to be at the Nebraska-Iowa game. Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.

* * *

2020

Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 3 TE), Nebraska walk-on commit

Millard West defensive end Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on commit

Elkhorn South athlete Elliott Brown, Nebraska walk-on commit

Norris safety Ashton Hausmann, (No. 5 ATH) Nebraska walk-on commit

Wahoo running back Trevin Luben, Nebraska walk-on commit

Fremont offensive lineman Keegan Menning, Nebraska walk-on commit

Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino (No. 16 overall, No. 2 OL), Nebraska walk-on commit

Omaha Westside linebacker Grant Tagge, Nebraska walk-on commit

Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Gifford (No. 4 overall, No. 1 DB)

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead (No. 14 overall, No. 3 DB)

Beatrice offensive lineman Bladen Bayless

Ogallala wide receiver Carter Brown

Fullerton wide receiver Isaac Gleason

Lincoln East offensive lineman Jett Janssen

Ashland-Greenwood wide receiver Seth Novak

Battle Creek defensive end Luke Stueve

2021

Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka (No. 2 overall), Nebraska scholarship commit

Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson (No. 1 overall), Nebraska scholarship target

Omaha Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins (No. 4 overall), Nebraska scholarship target

Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka (No. 5 overall)

Millard South quarterback TJ Urban (No. 6 overall)

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Alex Bullock

Norris tight end James Carnie

Millard North safety Blake Closman

Beatrice tight end Kaden Glynn

Clarkson/Leigh running back Tommy McEvoy

Elkhorn South running back Makhi Nelson-Douglas

Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push

Weeping Water offensive lineman Weston Reiman

2022

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods

Falls City offensive lineman Jaden Nolte

