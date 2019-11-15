The Huskers return to Lincoln for their sixth home game of the season. Dozens of prospects and some of the top in-state players are planning on being in attendance.

Here is the list of recruits expected to be at the Nebraska-Wisconsin game. Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.

* * *

2020

Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts (No. 2 overall, No. 2 WR), Nebraska scholarship commit

Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 3 TE), Nebraska walk-on commit

Millard West defensive end Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on commit

Norris safety Ashton Hausmann, (No. 5 RB) Nebraska walk-on commit

Southern linebacker Braden Klover, Nebraska walk-on commit

Fremont lineman Keegan Menning, Nebraska walk-on commit

Waverly athlete Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit

Omaha Westside linebacker Grant Tagge, Nebraska walk-on commit

Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino (No. 16 overall, No. 2 OL), Nebraska walk-on commit

Johnson-Brock athlete Ty Hahn (No. 7 overall, No. 1 ATH)

Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Gifford (No. 4 overall, No. 1 DB)

Omaha Skutt athlete Tyson Gordon (No. 8 overall, No. 2 ATH)

Millard South running back Isaiah Harris (No. 4 RB)

Scottsbluff outside linebacker Sabastian Harsh (No. 1 LB)

Lincoln Southeast lineman Teivis Tuioti

Ogallala wide receiver Carter Brown

Elkhorn South athlete Elliott Brown

BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer

Omaha South wide receiver Ty Griggs

Elkhorn South running back Eli Hustad

Seward running back Gabe Knisley

Wahoo running back Trevin Luben

Ashland-Greenwood wide receiver Seth Novak

Omaha Burke running back Jaylon Roussell

2021

Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka (No. 2 overall), Nebraska scholarship commit

Bellevue West wide receiver Keegan Johnson (No. 3 overall)

Creighton Prep wide receiver Alex Bullock

St. Paul linebacker Eli Larson

Omaha Central defensive back Abdul Muhammad

Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton

Elkhorn defensive back Isaac Robinson

Lincoln Southeast linebacker Tellor Tuioti

2022

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, Nebraska scholarship target

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods

2023

Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti

