The Huskers return to Lincoln for their sixth home game of the season. Dozens of prospects and some of the top in-state players are planning on being in attendance.
Here is the list of recruits expected to be at the Nebraska-Wisconsin game. Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.
* * *
2020
Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts (No. 2 overall, No. 2 WR), Nebraska scholarship commit
Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 3 TE), Nebraska walk-on commit
Millard West defensive end Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on commit
Norris safety Ashton Hausmann, (No. 5 RB) Nebraska walk-on commit
Southern linebacker Braden Klover, Nebraska walk-on commit
Fremont lineman Keegan Menning, Nebraska walk-on commit
Waverly athlete Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit
Omaha Westside linebacker Grant Tagge, Nebraska walk-on commit
Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino (No. 16 overall, No. 2 OL), Nebraska walk-on commit
Johnson-Brock athlete Ty Hahn (No. 7 overall, No. 1 ATH)
Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Gifford (No. 4 overall, No. 1 DB)
Omaha Skutt athlete Tyson Gordon (No. 8 overall, No. 2 ATH)
Millard South running back Isaiah Harris (No. 4 RB)
Scottsbluff outside linebacker Sabastian Harsh (No. 1 LB)
Lincoln Southeast lineman Teivis Tuioti
Ogallala wide receiver Carter Brown
Elkhorn South athlete Elliott Brown
BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer
Omaha South wide receiver Ty Griggs
Elkhorn South running back Eli Hustad
Seward running back Gabe Knisley
Wahoo running back Trevin Luben
Ashland-Greenwood wide receiver Seth Novak
Omaha Burke running back Jaylon Roussell
2021
Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka (No. 2 overall), Nebraska scholarship commit
Bellevue West wide receiver Keegan Johnson (No. 3 overall)
Creighton Prep wide receiver Alex Bullock
St. Paul linebacker Eli Larson
Omaha Central defensive back Abdul Muhammad
Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton
Elkhorn defensive back Isaac Robinson
Lincoln Southeast linebacker Tellor Tuioti
2022
Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, Nebraska scholarship target
Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods
2023
Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti
