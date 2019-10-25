With only one official visitor for the Huskers this weekend (read more about him here), this weekend will largely focus on walk-ons.
Nebraska will hold its annual Homegrown event, inviting many of their priority walk-on targets to campus for the game.
We have a list of all the in-state prospects expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.
* * *
2020
Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher, Nebraska walk-on commit
Millard West defensive lineman Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on commit
Norris safety Ashton Hausmann, Nebraska walk-on commmit
Fremont offensive lineman Keegan Menning, Nebraska walk-on commit
Waverly safety Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit
Fremont Bergan offensive lineman Eli Simonson, Nebraska walk-on commit
Omaha Westside outside linebacker Grant Tagge, Nebraska walk-on commit
Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino, Nebraska walk-on commit
Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead
Beatrice offensive lineman Bladen Bayless
Centennial running back Davon Brees
Elkhorn South wide receiver Elliott Brown
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke
West Point GACC offensive lineman Casey Doernemann
Grand Island wide receiver Broc Douglass
Millard North wide receiver Jadus Ellis
Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Gifford
Fullerton wide receiver Isaac Gleason
Omaha South wide receiver Tyrece Griggs
Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn
Lincoln Southeast running back Nick Halleen
Arnold tight end Grant Jones
Southern running back Braden Klover
Seward running back Gabe Knisley
Wahoo running back Trevin Luben
Omaha Burke running back Jaylon Roussell
Platteview offensive lineman Paxton Swanson
2021
Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, Nebraska scholarship commit
Elkhorn South outside linebacker Mekhi Nelson-Douglas
Lincoln Southwest defensive lineman Nolan Milius
