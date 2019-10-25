Baylor Brannen

Millard West defensive lineman Baylor Brannen is one of eight Husker walk-on commits in the 2020 class. All of them are expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.

With only one official visitor for the Huskers this weekend (read more about him here), this weekend will largely focus on walk-ons.

Nebraska will hold its annual Homegrown event, inviting many of their priority walk-on targets to campus for the game.

We have a list of all the in-state prospects expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.

2020

Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher, Nebraska walk-on commit

Millard West defensive lineman Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on commit

Norris safety Ashton Hausmann, Nebraska walk-on commmit

Fremont offensive lineman Keegan Menning, Nebraska walk-on commit

Waverly safety Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit

Fremont Bergan offensive lineman Eli Simonson, Nebraska walk-on commit

Omaha Westside outside linebacker Grant Tagge, Nebraska walk-on commit

Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino, Nebraska walk-on commit

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead

Beatrice offensive lineman Bladen Bayless

Centennial running back Davon Brees

Elkhorn South wide receiver Elliott Brown

Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke

West Point GACC offensive lineman Casey Doernemann

Grand Island wide receiver Broc Douglass

Millard North wide receiver Jadus Ellis

Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Gifford

Fullerton wide receiver Isaac Gleason

Omaha South wide receiver Tyrece Griggs

Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn

Lincoln Southeast running back Nick Halleen

Arnold tight end Grant Jones

Southern running back Braden Klover

Seward running back Gabe Knisley

Wahoo running back Trevin Luben

Omaha Burke running back Jaylon Roussell

Platteview offensive lineman Paxton Swanson

2021

Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, Nebraska scholarship commit

Elkhorn South outside linebacker Mekhi Nelson-Douglas

Lincoln Southwest defensive lineman Nolan Milius

