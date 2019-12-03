Lincoln Southeast senior Teivis Tuioti made the most of his lone season in Nebraska.
On Tuesday the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman announced on twitter his commitment to Nevada. Teivis is the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He moved to Nebraska from California after his dad accepted the job in Lincoln.
Teivis Tuioti received his scholarship offer from Nevada in June. He also had Division I offers from Army and Idaho State.
The Wolfpack went 7-5 in 2019, the second season with a winning record under third-year coach Jay Norvell.
"I felt like it was a good fit for me with the coaches, the players, the academics and the direction the program is going," Tuioti said. "I felt good with the opportunity and built a great relationship with Coach Norvell and the staff."
In 11 games this season, Tuioti finished second on the team in total tackles with 73. He is the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2020 class, according to NebHSRecruiting rankings.
Tuioti is the eighth player in Nebraska in the 2020 class to commit to an FBS program on scholarship.
One of his teammates at LSE, Isaac Gifford, has several FBS scholarships as well. The Knights also have Division I college recruits in Isaac Appleget (South Dakota State commit) and Xavier Trevino (Nebraska walk-on commit).
First off I want to thank God, my family, teammates and my coaches for shaping me into the person I am today. After a great talk with @CoachJayNorvell I’m Extremelty Blessed to say I’m COMMITTED to the #PACK🐺 pic.twitter.com/aeTW37z5zy
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
1 of 45
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Committed: Nebraska
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Committed: Kansas State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Committed: Notre Dame
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Braasch, Columbus
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Committed: Wyoming
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nevada
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Offers: Ohio
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Committed: Northern Iowa
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Committed: North Dakota
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Committed: Princeton
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Committed: Harvard
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Committed: North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Offers: Youngstown State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paxton Swanson. Platteview
Offers: South Dakota, Western Illinois
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Isaiah Harris, Millard South
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from North Dakota)
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Incarnate Word)
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota State)
