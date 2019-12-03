Teivis Tuioti

Teivis Tuioti joined the Lincoln Southeast football team before his senior year after following his dad — Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti — to Nebraska.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln Southeast senior Teivis Tuioti made the most of his lone season in Nebraska.

On Tuesday the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman announced on twitter his commitment to Nevada. Teivis is the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He moved to Nebraska from California after his dad accepted the job in Lincoln.

Teivis Tuioti received his scholarship offer from Nevada in June. He also had Division I offers from Army and Idaho State.

The Wolfpack went 7-5 in 2019, the second season with a winning record under third-year coach Jay Norvell.

"I felt like it was a good fit for me with the coaches, the players, the academics and the direction the program is going," Tuioti said. "I felt good with the opportunity and built a great relationship with Coach Norvell and the staff."

In 11 games this season, Tuioti finished second on the team in total tackles with 73. He is the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2020 class, according to NebHSRecruiting rankings.

Tuioti is the eighth player in Nebraska in the 2020 class to commit to an FBS program on scholarship.

One of his teammates at LSE, Isaac Gifford, has several FBS scholarships as well. The Knights also have Division I college recruits in Isaac Appleget (South Dakota State commit) and Xavier Trevino (Nebraska walk-on commit).

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 45

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription