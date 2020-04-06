Donovan Williams

Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 14 games as a senior.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln North Star senior Donovan Williams has trimmed his list of suitors to three.

On Monday afternoon the 6-foot-5 All-Nebraska first-team guard announced he will make a decision between Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Originally recruited by former Husker coach Tim Miles, Williams committed to NU in August 2018 but reopened his recruitment in December.

“It just came down to not being the right fit for me,” Williams said of his decommitment from Nebraska.

Texas was the first school to offer Williams after his decommitment. He was scheduled to take a visit to Austin but wasn't able to due to the coronavirus pandemic. He did have a virtual visit with the staff last week.

"I've heard only great things about (Texas) and Austin," Williams said of Texas. "I could learn from some great guards down there and I would have to go in and earn playing time. I have a great relationship with coach Shaka (Smart)."

Williams did take an unofficial visit to Kansas State on January 18. K-State coach Bruce Weber made the trip to Lincoln to watch Williams play on Feb. 7.

"I really like K-State cause they have shown me the most love," Williams said. "It is close to home so it would be easy for my family to go watch me play. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and some of the players already on the roster. I wouldn't feel like the lone wolf and have to really prove myself."

He unofficially visited Oklahoma State on Jan. 27 and was planning an official visit to Stillwater on March 20. The Cowboys offered Williams on Jan. 23 and coach Mike Boyton made a visit to Lincoln on Jan. 29.

"There is a lot of opportunity to go there and play right away," he said. "Going to play with the No. 1 player in the nation Cade Cunningham would also be fun. I have a great relationship with the staff and enjoyed my time when I visited there."

Williams missed the first month of his senior season rehabbing from offseason knee surgery last spring. In his first game back Jan. 7, he scored 31 points in 21 minutes against Lincoln Southeast. Williams led the state in scoring, averaging 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 14 games. ​

Photos: Donovan Williams

1 of 12

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

