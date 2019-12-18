“The coaches there are great,” Jones said. “When you go up there, it’s just a family atmosphere the whole time. Every time you go up there, you’re creating new relationships with the guys that are going there. It’s their signing day, too, so I’m excited for them.”
Other schools, including Iowa State and Minnesota, expressed interest in Jones, but there was never any doubt that he would end up in Iowa City.
By Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady
World-Herald staff writers
15 min to read
“Coach (Reese) Morgan was a huge reason why,” said Jones of the now former Hawkeye offensive and defensive line coach. “After he retired — obviously that hurt a little bit — but I got up there and met with Coach (LeVar) Woods, Coach (Kelvin) Bell and Coach (Kirk) Ferentz. They’re all great people. I love being around them and I wouldn’t trade anything for a different coach. I love it up there.”
Jones last month completed a senior season that saw Lewis Central reach the Class 3-A state semifinals in Cedar Falls for a second consecutive year. Playing on both sides of the ball as an offensive and defensive lineman, he finished the year with 27.5 tackles — with 13 tackles for loss — and eight sacks.
He becomes the most recent Lewis Central football player to commit to a Division I program.
“This will be the seventh straight year that Lewis Central has a Division I football player,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said. “It sort of breeds upon itself and Coach (Jim) Duggan and the philosophy he instilled in these guys. Our kids see it, and they believe it, and when it’s consistently happening over time, it’s unbelievable.”
Kammrad is anxious to see how much Jones will continue to flourish with football as his primary focus.
“I’m excited for him as a football player to see how he matures and blossoms into a collegiate football player,” Kammrad said. “Everything we see on Friday nights is a glimpse of what he can do at the collegiate level. When you get him in a competitive situation, that’s where he really thrives.”
Before heading to Iowa and finishing his senior year at L.C., Jones will next take part in the Jan. 4 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, a game that features 100 of the top prep football players in the country.
It will serve as an opportunity for Iowa fans to see what’s in store for the future and for Lewis Central fans to see a final glimpse of one of their own on a national stage.
“I’m excited to be a Hawkeye,” Jones said. “That program has done so much over the past 20 years, so I can’t wait to get up there and get to work.”
Logan Jones: 30 photos of the Lewis Central athlete
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Logan Jones
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.