Former Nebraska walk-on Isaiah Stalbird has found a new home. Stalbird, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 9, will transfer to South Dakota State.
"It feels like home and I was really impressed with it," Stalbird said of his recent visit to Brookings. "I fell in love with it, the coaching staff and facilities just everything. It's a great opportunity for me. I had a past relationship with them before Nebraska and it's been a great process."
The 6-foot, 210-pound safety from Kearney completed his redshirt freshman year at Nebraska finishing with 13 tackles, including a team-best 10 on special teams.
The Nebraska coaching staff was high on Stalbird this fall. “He’s made some huge steps,” NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said in September. “I’m not talking about baby steps, either. He’s made some huge steps in the room.”
After signing day in 2018, NU coach Scott Frost said he wouldn’t anticipate Stalbird being a walk-on “for too long” if he stayed on the track he was on, saying the defender could be “one of those poster boys” for the walk-on program.
Stalbird chose the Jackrabbits over returning to Nebraska as a walk-on and offers from Wyoming, North Dakota State and Ball State.
Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season
Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.
1 of 20
Fyn Anderson
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-3, 305
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southeast
THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Armstrong
Class: Senior
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 5-11, 215
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
THE WORLD-HERALD
Brody Belt
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-8, 185
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Millard West
THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Bunch
Class: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-1, 215
Hometown: Thompson's Station, Tennessee
High school: Independence
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Cassidy
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 225
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Pius X
THE WORLD-HERALD
Damian Jackson
Class: Sophomore
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-2, 275
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
High school: Shadow Ridge
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Johnson
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-3, 240
Hometown: Gretna, Nebraska
High school: Gretna
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Jorgensen
Class: Freshman
Position: Placekicker
Height/weight: 5-9, 185
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
THE WORLD-HERALD
Reid Karel
Class: Senior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Seward, Nebraska
High school: Seward
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Liewer
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-3, 195
Hometown: O'Neill, Nebraska
High school: O'Neill
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lane McCallum
Class: Sophomore
Position: Safety/placekicker
Height/weight: 6-2, 220
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
THE WORLD-HERALD
Simon Otte
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 205
Hometown: York, Nebraska
High school: York
THE WORLD-HERALD
William Przystup
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
High school: Oviedo
THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer
Class: Freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 220
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln North Star
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Schommer
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Stalbird
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-0, 210
Hometown: Kearney, Nebraska
High school: Kearney
THE WORLD-HERALD
Eli Sullivan
Class: Junior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-2, 215
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado
High school: Longmont
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Urbach
Class: Senior
Position: Long snapper
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Grosse Pointe, Michigan
High school: Grosse Pointe South
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kade Warner
Class: Sophomore
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-1, 210
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
High school: Desert Mountain
THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Weinmaster
Class: Freshman
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-11, 190
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
High school: Loveland
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.