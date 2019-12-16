Lackawanna (Pa.) College defensive end Pheldarius Payne — who visited Nebraska Dec. 6 — decommitted from North Carolina State on Monday afternoon, just one day after completing his official visit to the school.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder who played for the No. 2 junior college team in the nation told The World-Herald he will announce his decision Tuesday. He does have other scholarship offers, including to Liberty.
Payne said Nebraska is looking at him as a pass rusher.
He would have two seasons left of eligibility. In two years at Lackawanna, Payne had nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.
