Ty Hahn dreamed about playing football at Nebraska for a long time.
The son of a southeast Nebraska farmer, Hahn will get his shot. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound athlete from Johnson-Brock announced his commitment to Nebraska after calling Scott Frost on Sunday night to declare his intentions.
"Nebraska is home for me, and the opportunity that Coach Frost offered me along with playing for Nebraska has really been a dream for me," Hahn said. "Coming from a small town and earning an opportunity to play at the highest level means a lot to me. I am very excited to take on the challenge and can't wait to get to work."
Hahn will initially join the program as a preferred walk-on, but he said the coaches have promised him he'll go on scholarship after the first 18 months of his career.
"Coach Frost promised me that if I walk on for 18 months I'll be put on scholarship for my last three years of school," Hahn said. "However, he said I have the chance to earn the scholarship before 18 months is through by working my way onto the field during my time as a walk-on."
He chose the Huskers over an FBS offer from Wyoming and six FCS offers from South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois and North Dakota.
Hahn ended his high school career as one of the more decorated Eight-Man receivers in the state's history with 218 receptions, 4,243 yards and 101 touchdowns. All three are career state records.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Nebraska offered a scholarship to an in-state Eight-Man player. The most recent was Steve Kriewald from North Loup-Scotia in the 2000 class. The last Eight-Man player from the state who received a power-conference offer was Nathan Bazata (2013) from Howells-Dodge. He signed with Iowa.
I am truly blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Nebraska! 🌽☠️ #GBR #keepworking pic.twitter.com/Rjdp6EYN5P— Ty Hahn (@thahn23) December 17, 2019
