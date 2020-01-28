Some high-profile college football coaches are making their way around Nebraska and the Omaha metro area on Tuesday. With the first contact period of 2020 ending Saturday, it's likely to be a busy week in area high schools.
Here are some of the coaches that are scheduled to visit schools.
* * *
» Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is the highest profile name in the area on Tuesday. Ferentz will make a stop by Bellevue West where 2021 wide receiver Keagan Johnson holds an offer from Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Illinois. Iowa State will also be making a stop at Bellevue West. The Cyclones have offered Johnson and 2022 wide receivers Micah Riley and Kaden Helms. Kansas State, North Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State are also scheduled to make a stop at Bellevue West on Tuesday.
» Ferentz, along with Iowa State and North Dakota State, are scheduled to visit Omaha Westside. The Hawkeyes are one of the 13 schools that have offered 2021 defensive back Avante Dickerson. 2021 lineman Cade Haberman and 2021 quarterback Cole Payton hold offers from South Dakota State. 2021 safety Kobe Bretz is also gaining some recruiting attention.
» Ferentz will also make a stop by Omaha Central on Tuesday to visit 6-5, 280-pound sophomore lineman Deshawn Woods, who attended the Hawkeyes' junior day Sunday and received a Nebraska offer Friday. Woods also holds offers from Missouri, Iowa State and South Dakota State. Iowa State assistant John Heacock and Kansas State offensive line coach Connor Riley are also scheduled to stop by Central on Tuesday.
» Omaha Burke is another scheduled stop for Ferentz. Minnesota offered 2022 Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson on Friday. Nebraska and Illinois offered in the fall.
» Council Bluffs Lewis Central continues to be a hot stop. The Titans' top prospect is 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior was offered by Ole Miss on Jan. 25. The four-star prospect holds 19 offers including Nebraska, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Iowa and Florida. An assistant from Wisconsin and Tennessee are also scheduled to visit the school on Tuesday. Fidone is also a starter on the Titans' basketball team, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz attended Lewis Central's basketball game on Monday night.
» Iowa State, Northern Illinois and North Dakota were scheduled to visit Elkhorn South. Along with NU commit Teddy Prochazka, the Storm have two high profile in-state prospects — junior lineman Isaac Zatechka and junior outside linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglass.
» Five schools making a stop by Omaha North are Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois to see 2021 lineman Hunter Push, 2021 linebacker Sam Scott and 2022 DB/LB Keshaun Williams.
» Northern Illinois stopped by Kearney Catholic to check in on fast-rising junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg.
» North Dakota State is scheduled to visit Millard South junior QB TJ Urban on Tuesday.
» North Dakota State and Northern Iowa are scheduled to make a stop by Omaha Creighton Prep on Tuesday.
» Northern Illinois, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa made a visit to Omaha Roncalli for 2021 offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca.
» Northern Iowa went to Omaha South for 2021 quarterback TJ Urban and 2021 offensive lineman Jack Nickolisen.
One of the greatest strengths Ferentz brings to the table, is a simple observation of how many former Hawkeyes are doing well in the NFL.
