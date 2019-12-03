Broc Douglass always wanted to be a Nebraska football player. On Monday night that dream became reality when the Grand Island receiver took a call from NU director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite.
Douglass got a preferred walk-on offer from Wilhite during that call, and on Tuesday Douglass announced his decision to take it.
"It's been a dream of mine to play for Nebraska ever since I got into football," the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Douglass said. "They also have been one of the main programs in contact with me throughout my recruiting process, and through multiple visits I've gotten to develop relationships with some of the other players and talk to some of the coaches. It just feels like a family I want to be a part of. I love the city, the people and I'm sure I'm going to love the program."
He will join NU's class with career marks of 113 receptions, 1,923 yards and 19 touchdowns. During his senior campaign he finished with 60 receptions, 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also played defensive back and had 53 tackles (26 solo), three interceptions and 10 pass breakups during his senior season.
Douglass picked the Huskers over scholarship offers from Division II Wayne State and NAIA schools Morningside and Midland.
"I knew UNL was a school I really liked and would be a good fit for me to further my education," Douglass said. "When I received the offer I knew right away that I wanted to play for the Huskers."
He becomes the 16th member of the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and the 13th from Nebraska.
He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan) and Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western).
Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska! ⚪️🔴 #GBR #Committed pic.twitter.com/ZV8aiIVs2V— Broc Douglass (@bcdouglass1) December 3, 2019
