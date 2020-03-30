Xavier Watts’ first taste of college football wasn’t anything like he expected.
Same goes for every other January-enrolled freshman after coronavirus concerns wiped out spring practice and all activities on campuses around the country.
The Omaha Burke graduate was looking to make an impact this spring for Notre Dame, where practices started March 5.
“We had a meeting in the morning, and after the meeting we walked down and did pre-practice stuff,” the 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver said. “We broke it up into different segments but overall it was pretty.”
His second taste of college football was scheduled for March 17, after spring break when the Irish were to have their second of 15 spring practices allowed by NCAA rules. But the university suspended all spring football operations March 12.
“I have asked our student-athletes not to return to campus until further notice,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement.
With just the few days’ worth of clothes and his Playstation in hand, Watts begins his fourth week without his new football family.
So far, the move back to his parents’ home has been smooth. After all, he should be in the middle of track season and preparing for his senior prom.
“With him being gone two months it was just a little awkward when he first came back,” his dad, Jeff Watts, said. “We have to treat him like a young adult now, and we are just trying to work on that dynamic of treating him like a young adult and not a high school kid.”
The transition to big-time college football has been a learning experience for Watts, too. Winter conditioning, new freedom and a rigorous academic schedule kept him busy since he left Omaha on Jan. 11.
“Academically, it was pretty tough,” Watts said. “I think I have adjusted well, and you have to learn to manage time well.”
Watts also learned what he needs to improve on as a football player. During winter conditioning, he noticed his teammates were faster, stronger and pay more attention to detail than what he saw in high school.
“I think I definitely needed improvement and getting stronger to be prepared for the season,” he said. And the school sent players home with workout plans, though online classes for the rest of the semester means a return to regular football duties and his new dorm room is also on hold.
With spring ball cut short and the full college experience on hold, some might question leaving high school a semester early.
Not Watts.
“I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “Even though it was a month or two, I still feel like I got a good start and was able to bond with my teammates and the other freshmen that are midyear guys.”
Not only has Watts relied on his immediate family since his return to Omaha, he has relied on his Burke family to help him continue to stay ready for when football resumes.
“My high school quarterback Reid Burke (Central Missouri) and I have been working out,” Watts said. “I’ve been lifting a lot with Nick Henrich (Nebraska) and Trevon Peak (Northwest Missouri State) a lot, too. I’m watching some cut ups (Notre Dame) sent us on my iPad.”
Though when he returns to South Bend is out of his hands, he is eagerly anticipating it.
“I wanted to go back after spring break because I enjoyed it,” Watts said. “I don’t know when I will be able to go back but I will be pretty excited for it.”
