Teddy Prochazka

Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka is ranked No. 58 overall and No. 9 among offensive linemen.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka is ranked among the nation's top 60 recruits for the 2021 class, according to Rivals' latest rankings update.

Prochazka, a Husker commit, is No. 58 overall and No. 9 at his position. The 6-foot-9, 282-pound junior is joined in the Rivals top 250 by Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central).

Dickerson, who joined Prochazka on the 2019 All-Nebraska football team, is No. 201 overall and No. 15 among defensive backs. He has offers from LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon, among others.

Fidone, a four-star prospect, was one of the biggest risers in Rivals' ratings. The 6-5, 217-pound tight end is No. 60 overall and No. 7 at his position. He holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Georgia, Notre Dame and Florida, among others.

If Prochazka and Dickerson retain their ratings, they would make it four straight years the state has produced at least one Rivals top 250 prospect, joining Beatrice's Cameron Jurgens in the 2018 class, Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich in 2019 and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts in 2020.

At No. 58, Prochazka would be the state's highest-ranked recruit, according to Rivals, since Lincoln Southwest's Baker Steinkuhler (No. 8) and Elkhorn's Trevor Robinson (No. 37) in the 2008 class. Betts landed at No. 59 overall in the 2020 class.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

