Elliott Brown

Elliott Brown accounted for 1,904 yards of total offense during his senior season at Elkhorn South.

Elkhorn South's Elliott Brown announced his commitment Friday to join the Husker football program as a preferred walk-on. 

The senior was a quarterback for a Storm but will begin his Husker career as a wide receiver. On Twitter, he said he was "born for this."

"It's been my dream to play for my home state since I was a (little) kid. I now have the opportunity," Brown wrote. "I will be starting a new chapter in my life as a wide receiver at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln."

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Brown chose to walk on at Nebraska over Division II scholarship offers from Northwest Missouri State, Augustana and UNK.

Brown threw for 1,322 and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He also ran for 582 yards and five more scores. He helped Elkhorn South reach the Class A quarterfinals.

And one of his teammates is also a future Husker. Offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka is a scholarship commit in the 2021 class.

Brown becomes the 13th member of the Huskers' 2020 walk-on class and the 11th from Nebraska. He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota) and Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan).

