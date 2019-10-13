...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
2020 Columbus running back Joey Braasch announced his commitment to Wyoming.
"They continued to pursue me," the 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back said. "There wasn't a day in the last two months that they weren't talking to me."
Braasch, the No. 3 running back in the 2020 NebHSRecruiting rankings, will play running back at Wyoming.
He has a blend of power and speed with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. Through six games he has rushed for 511 yards on 78 carries — 6.6 yards per attempt — and seven touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 50 yards.
"It is a true family feeling there, and they really want me there, and I am going to be at home there," Braasch said.
He chose the Cowboys over a walk-on offer from Nebraska and a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa. He plans to sign a letter of intent during the early signing period in December.
"100% I am shutting it down," Braasch said in regards to his recruitment.
Braasch is the second known Nebraskan committed to Wyoming in the 2020 recruiting class. He joins Millard South lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer who committed to the Cowboys in September.
