Keagan Johnson is carving his own path away from his dad’s alma mater and toward a rival.
The Bellevue West receiver — and son of former Husker wingback Clester Johnson — announced Wednesday his commitment to Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound three-star prospect picked the Hawkeyes over the Huskers and Kansas State.
Johnson said he has developed a strong relationship with Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who has been at Iowa since 2016.
"It came down to Coach Copeland, and he has changed the wide receivers at Iowa the last couple of years drastically," said Johnson, who finished his junior season with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns. "I see myself excelling at that program and playing at a high level there."
Johnson had taken unofficial visits to all three finalists, but he had also planned to officially visit Nebraska on June 12-14, Iowa one week later and was lining one up to K-State. That all changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Coronavirus really sped up my commitment because I wasn't able to take my planned official visits,” Johnson said.
Winning and program stability were important factors in his decision. Iowa has won 47 games in the last five seasons.
"The main thing is program stability,” Johnson said. “They are trending up and the program has been really good for the last decade and I see them getting over the hump soon. They are right there with the elite Big Ten teams. Program stability was a really important thing for me."
Clester was a standout player at Bellevue West in the early 1990s and later played for two Husker national title teams in 1994 and 1995. Clester’s older sons, CJ and Cade, played at Wyoming and South Dakota State, respectively. Neither received scholarship offers from NU. CJ’s career recently ended due to injury. Cade is a two-time FCS All-American at SDSU.
Keagan got the Husker offer and visited NU several times. Ultimately, he preferred Iowa.
"At the end of the day times have changed. No knock on Nebraska's program but it's not the same as when (Clester) played," Keagan said. "He's always been open-minded, and I am blessed that I can start my own legacy and I don't have to follow his footsteps. He has always preached that to me."
Johnson is the latest in-state player to turn down a Husker scholarship and choose another school. Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson committed to Minnesota last month, and last year Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts signed with Notre Dame. Omaha South's Noah Fant (Iowa) and Millard West's Harrison Phillips (Stanford) were two others in recent years who became standout players at their respective schools.
NU has had more recent success recruiting the state, landing five players in the 2019 class — including Omaha Burke’s Nick Henrich and Chris Hickman — and signed top-100 player Zavier Betts out of Bellevue West in the 2020 class. The Huskers have beefed up their walk-on recruiting in the state, as well.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.
Best of luck in Iowa City
Can't argue with his reasoning. I believe the Zombie Apocalypse is truly upon us my Husker Brothers and Sisters. First almighty Minnesota comes in and gets a kid out of Westside we've been recruiting with gusto. Then Iowa comes in and gets a Husker legacy, not because of academics or something of that ilk, but because of their stability, winning record, and program trajectory.
Man, how times have changed.
GBR!!!
If he hasn't already, Scott will wish he'd stayed in Florida. Humpty Dumpty Huskers cannot be put back together again.
