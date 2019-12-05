Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson

Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson finished his junior season with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Bellevue West junior Keagan Johnson on Thursday night, the Huskers' fourth in-state offer in the 2021 class.

"I can't describe the feeling," Johnson told The World-Herald's Mike Sautter. "It's something you dream about as a kid and you work your whole life for. I will enjoy this moment, but the work has just begun!"

It's the second power conference offer for the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder. Iowa State offered earlier Thursday, and South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois had previously offered.

Johnson, who plays receiver and defensive back for the Thunderbirds, said NU likes him "at any position."

NU has a commitment from Elkhorn South junior Teddy Prochazka and has offered Omaha Westside junior Avante Dickerson and Omaha Creighton Prep junior AJ Rollins.

South Dakota State was Johnson's first scholarship offer, and the Jackrabbits have familiarity with him. His brother, Cade, is a junior receiver at SDSU.

Johnson's father, Clester, has been helpful in the recruiting process. He was a standout player at Bellevue West in the early 1990s and later went on to star at Nebraska.

Johnson finished his junior season with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 45

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription