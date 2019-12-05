"I can't describe the feeling," Johnson told The World-Herald's Mike Sautter. "It's something you dream about as a kid and you work your whole life for. I will enjoy this moment, but the work has just begun!"
It's the second power conference offer for the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder. Iowa State offered earlier Thursday, and South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois had previously offered.
Johnson, who plays receiver and defensive back for the Thunderbirds, said NU likes him "at any position."
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
1 of 45
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Committed: Nebraska
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Committed: Kansas State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Committed: Notre Dame
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Braasch, Columbus
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Committed: Wyoming
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nevada
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Offers: Ohio
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Committed: Northern Iowa
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Committed: North Dakota
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Committed: Princeton
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Committed: Harvard
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Committed: North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Offers: Youngstown State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paxton Swanson. Platteview
Offers: South Dakota, Western Illinois
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Isaiah Harris, Millard South
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from North Dakota)
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Incarnate Word)
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota State)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.