Max Anderson verbally committed to Texas A&M on September 13, 2018. A lot has happened since then. Nebraska hired Will Bolt as it's new head coach and Jeff Christy as his assistant. Both NU legends and both from the A&M coaching staff that recruited Anderson.
"When they came to watch Tristan (Gomes) play in the summer they told me they wouldn't do anything unless I approached them out of respect for coach Childress," Anderson said. "I got that one at least three times a week.
"I've never been someone to change my mind and I've always been not a really been a big city kid and College Station felt like home right as I got there," Anderson said. "I really like coach (Rob) Childress and (assistant) coach (Justin) Seeley made it sound like a perfect fit for me and I trust them.
Anderson helped Millard West capture their first Class A title in 2019 while batting .353 and leading the state with 10 home runs. He was also named honorary captain of the 2019 All-Nebraska team after being named the the second team as a sophomore.
Ruhl signs with K-State
Ty Ruhl added more firepower to an already potent lineup when he enrolled at Millard West last week. Ruhl one of the state's best senior players transferred in part because Centura doesn't have a baseball program. The other was to potentially increase is after high school prospects.
"I just had a better opportunity for my future in baseball by moving to Omaha," Ruhl said of the transfer. He will sit out the required 90 days per NSAA transfer rules and be eligible to play the first week of April.
On Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Millard West he signed his letter of intent with Kansas State. A school he has been committed to since October of last year. Will Bolt and the new Nebraska coaching staff made a push this summer to get Ruhl to stay in-state but he said K-State felt like his home already.
Ruhl could also end up not going to Kansas State. Some observers believe he could be a high enough draft pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
"If it happens then I will think about it," Ruhl said when asked about potentially being drafted and heading to the professional ranks.
Elkhorn High had their first official signing day on Wednesday and senior infielder/pitcher Trey Frahm was a big reason why.
"It was a great experience and really cool that this was Elkhorn's first year actually doing a ceremony," he said. "Knowing that you are signing with all the kids you grew up with and their hard work paying off was cool."
On Wednesday Frahm signed with Kansas State after committing to the Wildcats in Oct. 2018.
"It wasn't anything new but it was nice knowing that it was finally official."
As one of the higher profile players in the state. Frahm was also pursued by the newly minted staff at Nebraska.
"They contacted my coaches and asked if I had any interested and I told them I didn't because I love that staff down in Manhattan."
Frahm is another in-state player that could likely be drafted next summer. Not as a middle infielder which he was recruited as for K-State but as a pitcher.
"Most of the professional looks have been pitching," he said. "I am transitioning my offseason routine to balance things out because I really just started pitching last spring as a closer and I will be in the rotation this spring."
"We've talked with a couple teams with in-home meetings but to be honest with you it will come down to if it is the right team and trusting the player development that will get me to the show." Frahm said on the likely hood he would skip college and play professionally if awarded the opportunity.
Millard North's Max Murrell signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Max Murrell address those in attendance before signing a letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth poses with family and friends after signing a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi addresses those in attendance before signing a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi smiles before signing a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi signs a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Max Murrell signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford during a signing day event where he posed for a photograph with his parents Chris and Leslie and sister Lucy at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Cal Baptist during a signing day event where she poses for a photograph with her parents Violet Ambrosi and Julian Avila alongside sister Bella Avila-Ambrosi at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi to Cal Baptistm and Millard North's Max Murrell to Stanford pose for a photographer after signing a letter of intent to play basketball next year during a signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth signs a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth signs a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth signs a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Illinois State during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Illinois State during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Illinois State during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth poses with family and friends after signing a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during signing day at Omaha Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Trevor Barajas signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Iowa Western Community College during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Michael Finan signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Iowa Western Community College during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Mia Lund signs a letter of intent to play softball at Willamette University during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Mia Lund signs a letter of intent to play softball at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Haley Snawerdt signs a letter of intent to swim at Iowa Central during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Omaha Westside's Ella Wedegren signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Rockhurst University during signing day at Westside on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi addresses those in attendance before signing a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi smiles before signing a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi signs a letter of intent to play basketball for California Baptist University during signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Max Murrell signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford during a signing day event where he posed for a photograph with his parents Chris and Leslie and sister Lucy at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North student athletes signs a letter of intent to play sports in college during a signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Cal Baptist during a signing day event where she poses for a photograph with her parents Violet Ambrosi and Julian Avila alongside sister Bella Avila-Ambrosi at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi to Cal Baptistm and Millard North's Max Murrell to Stanford pose for a photographer after signing a letter of intent to play basketball next year during a signing day event at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
