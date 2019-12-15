Bryce Kitrell

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ashland-Greenwood running back Bryce Kitrell will continue the pipeline from Nebraska to Athens, Ohio.

Kitrell, a 6-foot, 187-pounder, received his first Division I scholarship offer from Ohio in June, and on Sunday announced his commitment to the Bobcats.

"I took a visit down there (Ohio) in the fall, and I really liked it," Kitrell said. "The facilities are great as well as the players, and they have good football. Also their academics are very elite which is important to me ... and Athens would just be a cool place to live."

Kitrell will bring versatility to Ohio when he gets on campus. This season he lead the 10-1 Bluejays in rushing with 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is also the team's primary punt returner, averaging 12.5 yards per return.

On defense he has one interception return for a touchdown, three sacks, 10 hurries and finished third on the team in tackles (53). He is also the team's primary punter.

A decision on what position he will play at the next level is unknown.

"If I play offense it will be running back," he said. "If I play defense they're either going to play me at safety or at a nickel position."

The Kitrell name is synonymous with football in Nebraska. Kitrell older brothers and father have played Division I football.

Bo was a walk-on in Nebraska's 2014 class. Blake was a wide receiver at Tulsa before transferring to Washburn University, and Brett is a junior offensive lineman at Ohio. Their father, Barry, played fullback at Nebraska.​

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

