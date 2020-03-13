An Adidas basketball recruiting event slated to come to the Omaha area in April has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Adidas was planning to bring one of its three NCAA live-period events April 24 through 26 to the Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs and the Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex in Elkhorn.
"We are thankful to Adidas grassroots and their talented leadership team for their decision and commitment to keep our players, coaches and spectators safe," Omaha Sports Academy co-owner and General Manager Bob Franzese told The World-Herald. "Our understanding is this is a postponement and we still are very hopeful we will be able to host at some point down the road."
The event would have been the first fully sponsored shoe-company summer basketball event ever in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.